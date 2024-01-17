Dunedin, Jan 17: Hard-hitting young gun Finn Allen has equaled a World Record feat here against Pakistan, hitting 16 sixes in the third T20I against Pakistan and posting the highest score by a Kiwi in men's T20I internationals. Allen went on to finish with 137 from 62 balls to his name the highest score by a Kiwi in men's T20I internationals, beating Brendon McCullum's 123 (72) against Bangladesh in Pallekele in 2012. His six-hitting effort matched Hazratullah Zazai's effort against Ireland in Dehradun in February 2019. NZ vs PAK Video Highlights 3rd T20I 2024: Watch Finn Allen Century Help New Zealand Beat Pakistan by 45 Runs.

Suzie Bates' 124 against South Africa in 2020 is New Zealand's best in Women's T20Is. New Zealand went on to post 224/7 in 20 overs at the University Oval, with Tim Seifert's 31 (23) the next best as the 24-year-old stole the show. Shaheen Afridi may have regretted winning the toss and electing to bowl as the hosts raced to 67/1 in the Powerplay, with Seifert joining Allen after the early departure of Devon Conway, who was claimed by Haris Rauf.

The early breakthrough did little to slow the flow of runs, with Rauf going on to finish with 60 runs to his name even after picking up a second wicket (Mark Chapman for 1). Mohammad Wasim's 1/35 (4) was the least expensive of the Pakistan bowlers, with New Zealand tracking at better than ten runs an over for a majority of the innings. New Zealand passed the 200 mark with an Allen six off the first ball of the 18th over, though when the opener fell to Zaman Khan a ball later, Pakistan did stem the flow of runs, conceding just 13 runs in the final two overs.

