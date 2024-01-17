Finn Allen went on to play a very special and powerful knock of 137 runs from New Zealand's side and granted them a series win over Pakistan in the five-match T20I series. Finn Allen also became New Zealand's highest individual T20I scorer. New Zealand went on to score 224 runs in 20 overs while batting first. While chasing Pakistan only managed to score 179 runs and lost the match by 45 runs. New Zealand has won the series with two matches still remaining. New Zealand currently lead 3-0 in the five-match T20I series. Pakistan will have to save their pride by not being whitewashed by the Kiwis. Stadium DJ Plays WWE Big Show Theme Song on Azam Khan's Entry During NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024, Video Goes Viral

