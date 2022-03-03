Friendship Cup 2022 will be held in UAE from March 05, 2022 to March 07, 2022. Cricketing legends will face off against icons from Bollywood in a friendly cricket tournament. India Legends, Pakistan Legends, World Legends 11, and Bollywood Kings are the teams participating in the competition. Matches will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

