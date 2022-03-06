Bollywood Kings would be taking on World Legends 11 in the Friendship Cup 2022 in UAE. The match would be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and is set to start at 10:10 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Bollywood Kings lost their opening match to Pakistan Legends and would be aiming to notch up a victory under their belt. For fans looking out for live streaming and telecast details of the game, they can scroll below. Friendship Cup UAE 2022 Schedule, Players List, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast and Everything You Need To Know About the T10 Tournament

World Legends 11 meanwhile, had a winning start to the competition as they defeated India Legends by 73 runs. The massive victory in a T10 game would give them a huge boost of confidence ahead of this game.

When Is Bollywood Kings vs World Legends 11, Friendship Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Bollywood Kings vs World Legends 11 clash in Friendship Cup 2022 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on March 06, 2022 (Sunday). The match has a start time of 10:10 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Bollywood Kings vs World Legends 11, Friendship Cup 2022 on TV?

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of Friendship Cup 2022 in India. The Bollywood Kings vs World Legends 11 match will be telecasted on Sony Six SD/HD channels for fans in India.

How To Watch Bollywood Kings vs World Legends 11, Friendship Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will live stream the Friendship Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to Bollywood Kings vs World Legends 11 live on online platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2022 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).