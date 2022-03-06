World 11 Legends are set to face Pakistan Legends in the Friendship Cup 2022 on Sunday, March 6. The match would be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE and is set to start at 8:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). After beating India Legends by 73 runs a day ago, the World 11 Legends team would be high on confidence as they aim to defeat former greats of Pakistan cricket. Meanwhile, you can look below to get live streaming and telecast details of the game. Friendship Cup UAE 2022 Schedule, Players List, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast and Everything You Need To Know About the T10 Tournament

For Pakistan Legends, Imran Nazir seems to be in good form as he struck a half-century against Bollywood Kings and helped them win. This contest also would be an interesting one with both teams coming on the back of victories.

When Is World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends, Friendship Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends clash in Friendship Cup 2022 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on March 06, 2022 (Sunday). The match has a start time of 08:15 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends, Friendship Cup 2022 on TV?

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of Friendship Cup 2022 in India. The World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends match will be telecasted on Sony Six SD/HD channels for fans in India.

How To Watch World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends, Friendship Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will live stream the Friendship Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends live on online platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2022 07:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).