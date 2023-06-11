The World Test Championship 2023 Final has ended with Australia winning the title. This is a second consecutive loss for India in the WTC finals and they will have to revisit their plans as they prepare for the next WTC final. India captain Rohit Sharma talked about the brand of cricket and the transition that is needed to be taken care eyeing the next cycle. Ahead of that, fans can take a look at the upcoming fixtures of Team India in the WTC 2023-23 cycle. Indian Men’s Cricket Team Full Schedule: Check Complete Fixtures, Bilateral Series List of Team India as Per ICC’s FTP 2023-27 Cycle.

Indian Cricket Team Fixtures in ICC WTC 2023-25 Cycle

Team India's fixtures in ICC WTC 2023-25: •At Home: Vs New Zealand, England, Bangladesh. •At Away: Vs Australia, West Indies & South Africa. pic.twitter.com/INInaXkBpv — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 11, 2023

