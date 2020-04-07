Kevin Pietersen Plays Golf With His Pet Dogs Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video)

Kevin Pietersen Plays Cricket With Pet Dogs (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Just like many cricketers around the world, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has also been quite active on social media amid COVID-19 pandemic. Along with urging people to take proper precautions and safety measures to stay healthy, the talismanic batsman has also been sharing his daily-life activities. In his recent video on Instagram, the 104-Tests veteran was seen playing golf with his two pet dogs in the garden area. Well, everyone knows about Pietersen’s love for animals and nature and his latest social media post was just another proof of the fact. Kevin Pietersen Urges People to Respect Nature Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Our dogs love a game of fetch & I especially love this type of fetch...,” read the caption of the video shared by Pietersen on the micro-blogging website. In the video clip, Pietersen was seen hitting the ball with the golf stick a long way while his two dogs had the job of bringing the ball back to the former cricket. It certainly seems like Pietersen is enjoying a gala time while in quarantine and his two little friends are also engaged too. Meanwhile, let’s look at the video shared by Pietersen.

Watch Video:

Pietersen’s social-media activities has been in headlines ever since the lockdown was imposed on various parts of the world. He also went live on Instagram with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ahmed Shehzad and their conversations certainly enthralled the fans.

On many previous occasions, the 39-year old was seen urging his fans to follow the directives of the government in this time of global health scare. In fact, he recently shared a video in which he was seen explaining the importance of respecting nature and asked the people to not put the nature in crisis time again.