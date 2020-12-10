New Delhi, December 10: A Special court on Thursday discharged cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir from all charges in a case related to cheating flat buyers. Gambhir was a director and brand ambassador of the joint project of Rudra Buildwell Realty Private Limited and HR Infracity Private Limited, against which a case was lodged in 2016 for allegedly duping people of crores of rupees on the pretext of booking apartments in the housing project.

More than 50 flat buyers had filed a complaint alleging that they booked flats in a real estate project in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area in 2011 but it did not take off. Delhi: Female Cricketer Reaches Out to Gautam Gambhir to File Molestation Complaint Against Coach, Says He is 'Trying to Rape Me'.

The Delhi Police had filed a supplementary charge sheet in this case in September 2019 before a city court against Gambhir and several others for alleged criminal breach of trust and cheating flat buyers. Besides Gambhir and the firm, the charge sheet had also named its other promoters Mukesh Khurana, Gautam Mehra and Babita Khurana as an accused.

