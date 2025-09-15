Gautam Gambhir expressed solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and thanked the Indian Armed Forces for conducting Operation Sindoor earlier this year, after India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on September 14. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first and that decision made their captain, Salman Ali Agha, not backed by the players, with the Green Shirts managing just 127/9. Never did it look like Pakistan were in any control with the bat in hand with India's bowlers, the best of them being Kuldeep Yadav (3/18), being the best of all on the night. India then chased down 128 inside 15.5 overs without much difficulty on the back of Abhishek Sharma's quickfire 31 and Suryakumar Yadav's undefeated 47. Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates India's Victory Against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 to Indian Armed Forces, Also Expresses Solidarity With Victims of the Families of Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Speaking in an interview with the 'Extra Innings' show after the match, the Team India head coach showed solidarity with the Pahalgam terror attack victims and mentioned the success of 'Operation Sindoor'. "Ye match isi liye bhi important tha because as a team we wanted to show our solidarity towards the victims, all the families, what they have gone through during the Pahalgam terror attack and more importantly, we want to thank the Armed Forces for the successful Operation Sindoor. I am sure we will try and make the country proud and happy," he said after India's victory over Pakistan. India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav also dedicated the win to the Indian armed forces and showed solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. 'We Gave Them A Proper Reply' Suryakumar Yadav Reacts After Indian Players Avoid Handshakes With Pakistan Cricketers Following IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Gautam Gambhir Expresses Solidarity with Indian Armed Forces, Thanks Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor

Gautam Gambhir shares his thoughts following India’s triumph over Pakistan 💬 Watch the #DPWorldAsiaCup2025, from Sept 9-28, 7 PM onwards, LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/CWS1L6CaCu — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 14, 2025

On April 22, 26 tourists were killed by terrorists on the basis of their religion in Kashmir's Pahalgam, a brutal attack that had rocked the whole of India. India subsequently launched Operation Sindoor, under which the armed forces destroyed terror bases in Pakistan, with military conflict ensuing between the two nations. Earlier, there were calls for 'boycotting' the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match amid the strained political relationship between New Delhi and Islamabad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2025 01:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).