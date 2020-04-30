Gautam Gambhir Extends Greetings on Rohit Sharma’s 33rd Birthday, Calls 'Hitman' the ‘Best White Ball Cricketer in the World’

Gautam Gambhir And Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram / IANS)

India’s swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma celebrates his 33rd birthday on Thursday (April 30, 2020) and greetings are pouring in for the Hitman from all over the world. On the occasion, many people of the cricket fraternity and posted wishes for the talismanic batsman on social media including Gautam Gambhir. However, the cricketer-turned-politician didn’t just extend greetings to Hitman but also called him the best white-ball cricketer in the world. On many previous occasions too, the 2011-World Cup winner has heaped praises on the right-handed batsman. However, the interesting fact is he picked the opener ahead of Indian captain Virat Kohli who is the top-ranked ODI batsman. Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: 264 vs Sri Lanka and Other Scintillating Knocks by the Hitman.

“Happy Birthday to the best white ball cricketer in the world @ImRo45! Have a great year ahead,” wrote the former left-handed batsman on the micro-blogging website. Rohit is the only cricketer to date who has scored three double centuries in ODIs and four centuries in T20 Internationals. Also, in the latest ODI and T20I ranked, the right-handed batsman is placed at 2nd and 11th spot respectively. Hence, there are a lot of facts backing Gambhir’s statement. Meanwhile, let’s a look at his post on Twitter. Rohit Sharma Birthday: Captain Virat Kohli Extends Greetings to his Deputy 'Hitman' on His Special Day (View Tweet).

Happy Birthday to the best white ball cricketer in the world @ImRo45! Have a great year ahead!! pic.twitter.com/PJqDTVcohy — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 30, 2020

Apart from Gambhir, many other cricketers like Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan also took to their official social media accounts and extended wishes for the star batsman. Rohit, who has been enjoying a sensational run in white-ball cricket, was scheduled to get back in action with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he leads Mumbai Indians. However, just like many other major cricket tournaments around the world, the T20 extravaganza has also been postponed amid the COVID-19 lockdown.