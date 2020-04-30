Rohit Sharma Birthday: Captain Virat Kohli Extends Greetings to his Deputy 'Hitman' on His Special Day (View Tweet)

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Twitter)

India’s swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma celebrates his 33rd birthday on Thursday (April 30, 2020) and wishes are pouring in for Hitman from all around the world. On the occasion, Indian captain Virat Kohli also took to his official Twitter account and extended greetings for his deputy in limited-overs cricket. The 31-year-old cricketer wished for the opener’s good health and happiness and expressed his desire to see many more blistering knocks from the right-handed batsman. The two stars are regarded as two of the best batsman the game has ever witnessed and their record in international cricket speaks volumes of their prowess. In fact, on many occasions, the two have together given nightmares to the oppositions’ bowling line-up. Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: 264 vs Sri Lanka and Other Scintillating Knocks by the Hitman.

“Happy B'day Rohit @ImRo45. God bless you with good health and happiness and many more elegant innings. Stay safe stay healthy,” wrote Kohli on the micro-blogging website. A few months ago, several rumours rife that there’s a rift between the two batsmen. However, both Rohit and Kohli rubbished the news and put a stamp on the fact that their bond is still intact. Meanwhile, let’s look at Kohli’s birthday wishes for Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma Birthday: Wife Ritika Posts Heart-Warming Wish for the Indian Opener (View Post).

View Post:

Happy B'day Rohit @ImRo45. God bless you with good health and happiness and many more elegant innings. Stay safe stay healthy. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 30, 2020

Along with Kohli, many other cricketers like Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan also took to their respective social media websites and posted heart-warming messages for the legendary action. Talking about the cricketing action, the Indian cricketers were scheduled to showcase their blitzes in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, just like many other major sports events around the world, the T20 extravaganza has also been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.