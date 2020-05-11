Gautam Gambhir Questions Australia’s World No 1 Test Ranking, Lashes Out at ICC for Overlooking India’s Away Performance

Australia Cricket Team and Gsutam Gambhir (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Gautam Gambhir lashed out at the International Cricket Council (ICC) over their point-mark system and called out the apex cricket body for removing India as the World No 1 Test team. India’s reign at the top of the ICC Test rankings drew to an end after 42 months. Virat Kohli’s side were replaced by Australia while New Zealand climbed to second and India dropped down to third in the latest rankings. Gambhir, however, was not convinced by the points system and took a dig at the ICC over the distribution of points. The board released the latest rankings earlier this month after removing the total number of points accumulated by all teams in 2016-17 season. Players & Everyone Else Need to Live with This Coronavirus, Says Gautam Gambhir.

“I don’t believe in points and ranking system,” said Gambhir when asked if he was surprised to see India drop down two places after one series defeat away from home. “No, I am not surprised. Probably the worst was there in the World Test Championship... that you win the same points when you win a Test match away from home. That’s ridiculous,” he said at the Star Sports’ Cricket Connected chat show. The World Cup winner also pointed out his doubts over Australia as a truly qualified World No 1 Test team. Gautam Gambhir and Brett Lee Against Splitting T20s into Four Innings.

“For me, India should be there (No. 1) because Australia... I have serious doubts on what front have you given Australia the No. 1 Test ranking? They have been absolutely pathetic away from home, especially in the sub-continent,” he said. “India had been the most competitive side. If you have to see from the overall impact point of view, India have lost series away from home but won against Australia. Hands down, they have been the most competitive side. They won a Test in South Africa, won a Test match in England... not many countries have done that.”

Gambhir also supported BCCI’s proposal of sending the Indian player under self-quarantine once they reach Australia for the five-match Test series later this year. “Good on the BCCI. Fabulous. This is a very, very positive sign. They are probably looking at the bigger picture, it will change the mood of the country,” he said lauding the Indian cricket board to ensure the bilateral series go ahead.

“Winning the series is a different thing, it’s very important but it will probably change the mood of both the countries as well. Not only India but probably for Australia,” Gambhir added. “When BCCI is there... they are probably the richest board they have got to be a statesman as well. If India is to Australia, then I have a lot of respect for the BCCI.”