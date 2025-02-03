India women's U19 cricket team star batter Gongadi Trisha bagged the Player of the Tournament award as Women in Blue won the back-to-back ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup title after thrashing South Africa women's U19 cricket team in the grand finale of the 2025 edition. The 19-year-old Gongadi Trisha also became the Player of the Match for his match-winning three-wicket haul and unbeaten 44 runs off 33 balls. Gongadi Trisha, Ayushi Shukla, Vaishnavi Sharma Named in ICC U-19 Women’s World Cup 2025 Team of the Tournament.

The 19-year-old talented cricketer was the leading run-getter during the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. In seven matches, Gongadi Trisha hammered 309 runs at an astounding average of 77.25. The star batter hammered a century. She was the only player to hit 300 or more runs in the tournament. Gongadi also chipped valuable wickets for her country during the showpiece event. In seven outings, she bagged seven wickets at a good economy of 6.43. In this article, we shall take a look at some interesting quick facts about Indian women's rising cricketer.

Gongadi Trisha Quick Facts

Gongadi Trisha was born on December 15, 2025, in Badarchalam, Telangana. At the time of writing, she is 19 years old and 50 days.

Trisha is slowly becoming a big-match player. The India U19 Women's cricket team opener smashed a match-winning half-century against Bangladesh U19 women during the U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 Final in Kuala Lumpur. India won the final by 41 runs, and Trisha was adjudged Player of the Match.

The biggest moments of her life came when legendary cricketer Brian Lara felicitated her because she was part of India's U19 World T20 Cup-winning team in 2023.

Gongadi Trisha has grown up idolising legendary cricketer Mithali Raj. Gongadi Trisha Shares Warm Hug With Her Father to Celebrate Historic Century During India vs Scotland ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

She is a two-time ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Winner for India (2023 and 2025 editions).

During the 2023 edition, Gongadi scored 116 runs in seven matches, including one half-century.

She became the first U19 women's cricketer to hit 300 or more runs in the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup. The rising cricketer achieved this historic feat during the 2025 edition, where she amassed 309 runs.

She was part of the Women's Premier League 2025 Auction. Her base price was INR 10 lakh. However, she went unsold.

Gongadi Trisha has shown the ability to adapt to any situation. She is a good striker of the ball and can pick wickets with the ball. The rising cricketer is a complete package, and soon, she may get a call-up from the India women's national cricket team. Although she went unsold in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction, franchises will now keep an eye on her. She may soon play for a WPL team in the upcoming editions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2025 11:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).