Gongadi Trisha shared a warm hug with her father after her historic century during India vs Scotland ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. The 19-year-old scripted history by becoming the first-ever batter to score a century in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup history when she struck a staggering 110-run knock of just 59 deliveries against Scotland. She became the first player in the tournament's history to strike a century. She displayed a brilliant all-round performance, picking three wickets for six runs in the same game. She won the Player of the Match award after India won the game by a mammoth 150 runs. An emotional Trisha immediately celebrated with her father after the game, hugging and handing him the Player of the Match medal. The precious moment was caught on camera. Gongadi Trisha Scores First-Ever Century in ICC U19 Women’s World Cup 2025 As India Crush Scotland by 150 Runs.

Watch Trisha Gongadi Hugging her Father After Game:

