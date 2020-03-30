Graeme Swann Names His All-Time XI After ICC Asks Fans to Pick ‘Team to Watch for Rest of Your Life’

Graeme Swann (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former England national team spinner Graeme Swann has picked his all-time XI after the International Cricket Council (ICC) asked fans to assemble a team that they would watch for the rest of their lives. ‘If you had to pick a team that you would watch for the rest of your life, what would it be?’ ICC captioned their post. The 41-year-old was one of the very first who commented as he picked a star-studded team which included some of the greatest players of all-time. England Cricket Team Players Set to Face Pay Cuts in Salaries Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

The former England international picked a team which consisted of five Englishmen, three Australians and one from New Zealand, India and Pakistan respectively. The 41-year-old picked Colin Milburn and Martin Crowe as his openers with Sir Don Bradman and Mark Waugh coming in at number three and four respectively.

See All-Time XI

1.Milburn 2.Crowe 3.Bradman 4.Mark Waugh 5.Tendulkar 6.Botham 7.Knott 8.Warne 9.Larwood 10.Akram 11.Anderson — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) March 29, 2020

The only Indian in the XI, Sachin Tendulkar comes in at number five with England’s Ian Botham occupying the all-rounder spot and Alan Knott is selected as the wicket-keeper. Moving to the lower order of the team, Swann selected Harold Larwood, Wasim Akram, James Anderson and Shane Warne, who also is the only spinner in the team.

Graeme Swann’s All-Time XI: Colin Milburn, Martin Crowe, Don Bradman, Mark Waugh, Sachin Tendulkar, Ian Botham, Alan Knott, Shane Warne, Harold Larwood, Wasim Akram and James Anderson.