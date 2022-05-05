Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 51 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The GT vs MI clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on May 6, 2022 (Friday) at 07:30 pm as the teams aim to keep pace for the play-off qualification. Meanwhile, fans searching for GT vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction for the IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

After a series of wins, Gujarat Titans (GT) comprehensively lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous match by eight wickets but that didn't affect their net run rate much and still remain number one on the IPL 2022 points table. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (MI) finally broke the jinx after eight straight defeats and won their first match of IPL 2022 against the top-notch Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets and four balls remaining, though the chances of reaching play-offs for Mumbai Indians (MI) are hardly any. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

GT vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Wriddhiman Saha (GT), Ishan Kishan (MI) can be taken as our wicket-keepers. IPL 2022 Purple Cap List Updated.

GT vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Tilak Varma (MI), Sanjay Yadav (MI), David Miller (GT) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

GT vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Rahul Tewatia (GT), Hrithik Shokeen (MI), Hardik Pandya (GT) can be our all-rounder.

GT vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rashid Khan (GT), Mohammed Shami (GT), Jasprit Bumrah (MI) could form the bowling attack. IPL 2022 Orange Cap List Updated.

GT vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wriddhiman Saha (GT), Ishan Kishan (MI), Tilak Varma (MI), Sanjay Yadav (MI), David Miller (GT), Rahul Tewatia (GT), Hrithik Shokeen (MI), Hardik Pandya (GT), Rashid Khan (GT), Mohammed Shami (GT), Jasprit Bumrah (MI).

Hardik Pandya (GT) could be named as the captain of your GT vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Mohammed Shami (GT) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

