The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match is the ninth match of the Indian Premier League 2025, and it will be played at the giant home of Gujarat Titans, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The GT vs MI IPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, March 29 from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both sides have lost their respective campaign openers, while Gujarat Titans lost a high-scoring encounter against Punjab Kings at home, Mumbai Indians lost to arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings away from home. GT vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 9.

IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans had a forgetful start to IPL 2025. They bowled first against Punjab and got punished as PBKS posted a huge 243/5 total in the flat track of Narendra Modi Stadium. GT tried hard with the bat but could manage only a 232/5. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians were up against their biggest rivals Chennai Super Kings. MI had minimal opportunities with the bat and could post a 155/9. CSK chased the target a bit easily, winning by four wickets. Both sides would be desperate for their first win in IPL 2025 and can be speculated to make some tough calls in the process with their line-ups.

Gujarat Titans

GT's top order was lethal against PBKS in the last game and must remain unchanged, in the same order as Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, and Sherfane Rutherford. Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan barely played a ball or two and still managed to hit sixes, they will be needed to boost the run-rate in the ending overs. Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj might stay unchanged in the bowling, but Prasidh Krishna might be considered in the line-up in place of Arshad Khan. Prasidh Krishna played the last game too, but was subbed. Arshad Khan was very costly in the only over he bowled. Washington Sundar or Jayant Yadav can tried as impact players as the pitch offers a bit to spinners.

GT Playing XI vs MI

Shubman Gill (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Players: Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav

Mumbai Indians

In the tricky Chepauk pitch, MI batters couldn't do much. But being proven, experienced, seasoned batters, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, all will get more chances. Hardik Pandya, after serving his one-match ban is expected to be back, leading MI, replacing Robin Minz. Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, and Satyanarayana Raju are all expected to continue bowling, as they were fine against CSK as a unit. GT vs MI IPL 2025, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium.

MI Playing XI vs GT

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju

Impact Players: Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch

