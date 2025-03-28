Match 9 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see archrivals from the West take on each other as Gujarat Titans host Mumbai Indians on March 28. The GT vs MI IPL match is always interesting, given Hardik Pandya's involvement in GT's success before moving base back to MI in 2024. GT suffered a narrow 11-run loss to Punjab Kings, while MI were handed a four-wicket defeat by Chennai Super Kings in their respective IPL 2025 openers. GT vs MI IPL 2025, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium.

GT fell 11 runs short against PBKS, where batters Sai Sudharshan, Jos Buttler, and Sherfane Rutherford shone but ended up failing short. The bowlers need to step up to the plate, especially the Indian contingent and Rashid Khan, who all gave runs away by the buckets. Shubman Gill's leadership will also need to improve and be more proactive in the field.

For MI, Hardik Pandya will return to the playing XI, which will bring balance to their side. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma will have to do much better, with a thin late-order and inexperienced overseas batters. The bowling will once again be under the pump given the placid conditions in Ahmedabad.

GT vs MI Head-to-Head Record in IPL 2025

In a battle of the Western franchises, the Gujarat Titans will square off against the Mumbai Indians, who have clashed five times in the IPL. GT holds a slight advantage, winning three times as opposed to MI's two.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Key Players

Shubman Gill Trent Boult Hardik Pandya Rashid Khan Rahul Tewatia

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Key Battles

Shubman Gill will be crucial for GT, with the batter in rich form of late. Known for picking wickets early on, MI will depend on Trent Boult to rattle opposition batters, which includes Gill, who might face a stiff challenge. Rashid Khan witnessed a rare poor outing against PBKS, which the spinner will look to overcome when Hardik Pandya and Co step on the field. Pandya's power-hitting against spinners is well known, making the contest mouth-watering.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29. The GT vs MI clash in IPL 2025 will commence at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2025: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Left Wondering Why Gujarat Titans Benched Washington Sundar Against Punjab Kings.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the official broadcast rights of IPL 2025 in India. Fans can watch the GT vs MI live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they watch Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Impact Players

