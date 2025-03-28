Having lost their first game in the Indian Premier League season 18, both former champions Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be looking to win the GT vs MI IPL 2025 match desperately. The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match is the ninth match of the Indian Premier League 2025, and it will be played at the giant home of Gujarat Titans, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. While GT will be hosting this match after a loss at home against Punjab Kings, MI lost an away game against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings, and are set to play another away match. IPL 2025: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Left Wondering Why Gujarat Titans Benched Washington Sundar Against Punjab Kings.

In the last match, hosts Gujarat Titans were poor with the ball, resulting in Punjab Kings posting a mammoth 243/5 total. The Shubman Gill-led side left no stone unturned to win despite the big score but fell 11 runs short of matching the target in the high-scoring encounter. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians were a bit shaky in the first game, managing only a 155/9 while batting first. In the second innings, their bowling unit didn't threaten CSK batters much either. CSK comfortably got a four-wicket win.

Ahmedabad Weather Live

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match will be hosted in Ahmedabad and will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 29. No chance of rain is in the forecast during the match in Ahmedabad, so the weather is unlikely to cause an obstruction during the game. The temperature is likely to be decent during the match, ranging from 31 degrees Celsius at the scheduled time of start and dipping later to around 28 degrees Celsius. Chennai Super Kings Beat Mumbai Indians by Four Wickets in IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Noor Ahmad Help CSK Secure Victory in Indian Premier League's 'El Clasico'.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch for the GT vs MI IPL 2025 match is expected to be no different from the one it was during the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match. It is expected to be a flat surface, ideal for batting and scoring big runs. Bowlers are unlikely to get any benefit from the surface, except at the end, when spinners might have an advantage when the cracks become more prevalent.

