Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off against each other in match 40 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The GT vs SRH clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 27, 2022 (Wednesday). So ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you GT vs SRH head-to-head record, likely playing XI and other things you need to know. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Both the teams have been brilliant so far in the competition and are the top two sides in the league. They have taken different journeys in the competition as Gujarat Titans have had a consistent run of results while Sunrisers Hyderabad have bounced back with five consecutive wins after suffering back-to-back defeats to start their season.

GT vs SRH Head-to-Head Record

This will only be the second-ever meeting between the teams in the IPL with the first taking place earlier this season. SRH came out on top that time and currently lead the head-to-head with 1 win to GT's zero.

GT vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 40 Key Players

Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan will be the key players for GT while Kane Williamson and T Natarajan will have a huge role to play for SRH

GT vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 40 Mini Battles

In the GT vs SRH game, Kane Williamson vs Mohammed Shami will be an interesting battle to watch apart from Hardik Pandya vs T Natarajan.

GT vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 40 Venue and Match Timing

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (GT vs SRH) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede in Mumbai on April 27, 2022 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

GT vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 40 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live on Star Sports channels. The GT vs SRH match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the GT vs SRH live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

GT vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 40 Likely Playing XIs

GT Likely Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

SRH Likely Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesan Suchit, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

