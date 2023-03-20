Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) will be in a do-or-die situation when they face UP Warriorz (UPW-W) in match number 17 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) on March 20 (Monday) at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra. The match will start at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This will be Gujarat Giants' last league match of the inaugural edition, whereas, UP Warriorz's penultimate league game. Gujarat Giants lost their previous outing to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), dropping to the bottom of the points table. A loss against RCB by 8 wickets and 27 balls remaining has hurt their net run rate severely. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate

In addition to sealing the upcoming fixture against UP Warriorz, Sneh Rana and Co. will need to win it by a humongous margin to boost their net run rate, currently -2.511. Star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who was flamboyant with the bat the other day, was thrashed as badly by the openers of RCB. Gujarat Giants have good cover in batting. However, the team lacks quality pacers in the line-up who can create early opportunities in the game. The team is almost on the verge of elimination, with only outside chances to qualify for the playoffs.

UP Warriorz have a strong chance to make it into the playoffs with two games remaining for them to play, while, already having six points on the table. Their previous win came against the then unbeatables Mumbai Indians on Saturday, which surged their chances to end among the top three. A straightforward win in the upcoming match against Gujarat Giants is all that UP Warriorz requires to get through the knockouts of the inaugural TATA WPL 2023. 'Disappointed' Deandra Dottin Reveals Shocking Details About Her Exclusion From Gujarat Giants Squad Ahead of WPL 2023.

When Is GG-W vs UPW-W Match 17 TATA WPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The GG-W vs UPW-W match 17 TATA WPL 2023 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra on March 20 (Monday). The match will start at 03:30 p IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 03:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of GG-W vs UPW-W Match 17 TATA WPL 2023?

Viacom18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports18 Network Channel to catch the Live Action of the GG-W vs UPW-W Match 17 of TATA WPL 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of GG-W vs UPW-W Match 17 TATA WPL 2023?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the live streaming of the GG-W vs UPW-W match 17 TATA WPL 2023 in India.

