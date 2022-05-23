Gujarat Titans are set to take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2022 Playoffs. Both these teams have had dominant performances in the league stages to finish one and two respectively and it is time they take their game up by another notch. A loss in this game would still offer either of these sides a chance to bounce back and enter the final but both sides would be eager not to rely on that privilege. GT vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Qualifier 1

Rajasthan Royals ended up on the losing side the last time these two teams had met in the competition this season. While Gujarat Titans would surely mark out points from that win and take advantage of it come Tuesday, Rajasthan Royals would be wary of not repeating similar mistakes that they had made earlier.

GT vs RR Betting Odds

Bookmakers favour Gujarat Titans to be making their way to the final. They have betting odds of 1.80 as compared to Rajasthan Royals, who have betting odds of 2.00.

GT vs RR Win Probability

GT vs RR Win Probability (Source: Google)

Gujarat Titans, here as well, have the upper hand over their rivals in Qualifier 1. According to Google, Gujarat Titans have a win probability of 53% as compared to Rajasthan, who have 47%. However, it would change when the match starts and progresses.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2022 10:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).