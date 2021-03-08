Gujarat are up against Andhra in the first quarter-final match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The encounter takes place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Monday (March 8). Both teams have been impressive this season and must leave no stones unturned in clinching the knock-out clash. While Gujarat won all their five games in the league stage and finished as Group A leaders, Andhra were the toppers of Group B with three victories in five games. Given the recent form, Gujarat are definite favourites, and it would be interesting to see what Hanuma Vihari’s men can present. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other information of Gujarat vs Andhra match. Devdutt Padikkal Scores Third Consecutive Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 as Karnataka Advances to Quarter-Finals.

Led by Priyank Panchal, Gujarat have hardly put a foot wrong in the ongoing season. The likes of Chirag Gandhi, Het Patel and Karan Patel have been impressive in the batting department, while veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla will handle the onus with the ball. On the other hand, Andhra will rely on their skipper Hanuma Vihari and Ricky to put up runs on the board. Shoaib Md Khan, Harishankar Reddy will be expected to shine with the ball. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Gujarat vs Andhra, Quarter-Final 1, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Gujarat vs Andhra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 clash will be played at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on February 28, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Gujarat vs Andhra, Quarter-Final, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match?

Star Sports Network have the official broadcasting rights of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 in India. Hence, cricket lovers can watch Gujarat vs Andhra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 quarter-final clash live on one of their channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Gujarat vs Andhra, Quarter-Final 1, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 quarter-final on online platforms. FanCode will show Gujarat vs Andhra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live streaming and fans can tune into the FanCode website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee. Disney+ Hotstar could also live stream the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 games live.

Gujarat Squad: Dhruv Raval(w), Priyank Panchal(c), Chirag Gandhi, Het Patel, Karan Patel, Ripal Patel, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Tejas Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Hardik Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Mehul Patel, Bhargav Merai, Siddharth Desai, Kshitij Patel, Jayveer Parmar, Kathan Patel, Rahul V Shah, Manan Hingrajia

Andhra Squad: Ashwin Hebbar, Ricky Bhui(w), Hanuma Vihari(c), Nitish Reddy, Naren Reddy, CR Gnaneshwar, Karan Shinde, KV Sasikanth, Shoaib Md Khan, Harishankar Reddy, Karthik Raman, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Girinath Reddy, Uppara Girinath, S Ashish, Manish Golamaru, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, C Kranthi Kumar

