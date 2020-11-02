Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh greeted his followers on the occasion of Guru Ram Das Ji Gurpurab 2020. Guru Ram Das Ji was the fourth guru of Sikh religion and was the founder of holy city of Amritsar in the Sikh tradition, which was earlier called as Ramdaspur. Meanwhile, Harbhajan took to twitter and besides greeting, he shared a video as well. Harbhajan Singh Reacts After Umpire Misses ‘Waist High No Ball’ in RCB vs SRH IPL 2020 Match, Takes Sly Dig at Poor Umpiring (See Post).

“Dhan dhan Guru Ram Das ji .. Gurpurab diya lakh lakh mubarkaaa,” Harbhajan wrote on Twitter along with the video. The Parkash Purab of Guru Ramdas ji in 2020 is being observed today (Monday, November 02, 2020) at the Shri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar.

Here’s Harbhajan Singh’s Post

Dhan dhan Guru Ram Das ji .. Gurpurab diya lakh lakh mubarkaaa 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/tKCsLQwgdI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 2, 2020

Followers of Sikh religion celebrate Guru Ram Das Ji Gurpurab with much enthusiasm. Besides offering prayers, devotees take a dip in the holy sarovar (pool) located inside the premises of Shri Harmandir Sahib.

Harbhajan is known to follow his religion keenly and often shares such post on social media. The cricketer was supposed to feature in the Indian Premier League 2020 for Chennai Super Kings but pulled out of the tournament at the last moment due to personal reasons.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).