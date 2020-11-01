Harbhajan Singh took a sly dig at the poor umpiring in Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Harbhajan shared a video clip of the ‘no-ball’ incident from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match which wasn’t called and took a dig at the umpiring standards in IPL 2020. The incident occurred during the 10th over of SRH’s innings with Kane Williamson and Wriddhiman Saha at the crease. Isuru Udana was the bowler for RCB. Replays suggested that the ball was above waist-height and should have been called a ‘No-Ball’. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Virat Kohli-Led Team’s IPL 2020 Playoffs Chances Take a Dent After Disappointing Loss to SRH (See Reactions).

With SRH cruising to victory, Virat Kohli brought back Udana to get him a wicket. But the medium-pacer was hit for a boundary in the first delivery by Wriddhiman Saha. Two deliveries later, Udana bowled a high full toss but to Williamson but to the surprise of both Saha and Williamson, the umpire at square-leg didn’t call it a no-ball. RCB vs SRH, IPL 2020 Match Result: Clinical Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 Wickets to Keep Play-Off Hopes Alive.

Williamson was also involved in a lengthy discussion with the umpire over the controversial call. Harbhajan later shared a clip of the incident and wrote on Twitter “No this isn’t a no-ball.” He also added a surprise emoji and couple smilies after being left shocked with the decision. Take a look at the post from Harbhajan Singh.

Harbhajan Singh Reacts to 'Controversial No Ball Decision'

The controversial call, however, did little to change the result of the game. Kane Williamson was dismissed three overs later after making eight runs in 14 deliveries while Saha departed for 39 from 32 deliveries. But Jason Holder ensured there were no more hiccups and took SRH home with a big six over long-on. His 10-ball 26 runs cameo was studded with three sixes and boundary. The big win, by five wickets and 5.4 overs, took Hyderabad to fourth in the standings. They next play Mumbai Indians and need to beat the defending champions to keep matters on their own hands while RCB will have to do the same against Delhi Capitals.

