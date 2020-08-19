After facing defeat in their respective first games, Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will battle for their first victory in the fourth match of Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The encounter will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on August 20 (Thursday). Both the teams put on a good fight in their respective opening game but lost the match by a narrow margin. The Warriors lost to Trinbago Knight Riders by four wickets while defending champions Barbados Tridents defeated Patriots by six runs. Meanwhile, dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for GUY vs SKN match. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Shimron Hetmyer shone for the Guyana-based team in the opening match of the tournament while Pakistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq bowled an impressive spell. However, the likes of Ross Taylor and Nicholas Pooran failed to live up to the expectations, which was one of the main reasons behind Warriors’ defeat. On the other hand, Sheldon Cottrell, skipper Sohail Tanvir and Joshua Da Silva put on a good fight for Patriots but the lower order batsmen failed to finish the game. Nevertheless, Rayad Emrit and Co must look to rectify their mistakes in order to get a better result. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeepers – Nicholas Pooran (GUY) and Joshua Da Silva (SKN) must be the two wicket-keepers in your Dream11 team.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Evin Lewis (SKN), Shimron Hetmyer (GUY), Brandon King (GUY) and Ross Taylor (GUY) can be picked as your batsmen.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Sohail Tanvir (SKN) and Chris Green (GUY) should be the two all-rounders in your team.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Imran Tahir (GUY), Sheldon Cottrell,(SKN) and Naveen-ul-Haq (GUY) will fill the final three slots in your team.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (GUY), Joshua Da Silva (SKN), Evin Lewis (SKN), Shimron Hetmyer (GUY), Brandon King (GUY), Ross Taylor (GUY), Sohail Tanvir (SKN), Chris Green (GUY), Imran Tahir (GUY), Sheldon Cottrell (SKN), Naveen-ul-Haq (GUY)

Shimron Hetmyer (GUY) should be picked as the captain of your Dream11 team while his partner-in-crime Nicholas Pooran can be chosen as vice-captain.

