Happy Birthday Glenn McGrath: A Look at Some of the Best Performances by Australia’s Talismanic Pacer

Happy Birthday Glenn McGrath (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Arguably the best pacer to have stepped on the cricket field, Glenn McGrath celebrates his 50th birthday on Saturday (February 9, 200). Hailing from New South Wales, the pacer has rattled many prominent batting line-ups in his illustrious careers and his stats are nothing but sensational. Unlike other great Aussie pacers, McGrath wasn't someone who was setting the speed gun on fire but, he, instead, relied upon his swing along with line and length to pierce the batsmen's defences. In his incredible career, the fast bowler has delivered many jaw-dropping performances and below, we'll at some of them. Glenn McGrath Bats for ‘Traditional’ 5-Day Tests After ICC Announces to Consider 4-Day Tests.

Making his debut in November 1993, McGrath didn't take in establishing himself and soon became the spearhead of Australia's bowling attack. He finished his Test career with 563 which was most by any fast bowler before James Anderson overtook him in 2019. Also, his tally of 381 ODI wickets is highest for any Australian. Well, these numbers are enough to speak volumes of McGrath's abilities and he will certainly go down as one of the giants of the game. Meanwhile, let's revisit his five of the best knocks as the legendary pacer turns 50.

5/50 Against England in Lords

Registering name at the Lord's honours board is certainly a dream of many bowlers around the world and McGrath was fortunate to do that on multiple occasions. One of his many brilliant performances at the venue came in the first Test of 2005 Ashes series. He ran through England's batting line-up in the second innings of the game and due to his fifer, the hosts were restricted to 155 runs. Courtesy his brilliant spell, the visitors won the match by 239 runs.

8/24 Against Pakistan in Perth

On a track where Australia scored 381 runs and 361 runs in the two innings, McGrath bowled a sensational spell and rattled Pakistan’s batting order. He perfectly exploited in the Day 4 pitch of the match and took wickets in the regular intervals. He went on to dismiss eight Australian batsmen and helped his side clinch the match by 491 runs.

5/14 Against West Indies in Manchester

Another McGrath special was seen during Australia vs West Indies match during the group match of ICC Cricket World Cup 1999. The right-arm pacer put on a brilliant bowling display and wreaked havoc against the Caribbean batsman. He took five wickets in total due to which the Men in Maroon were packed for 110 runs in the first innings. In reply, the Aussies weren’t challenged much and achieved the target with six wickets in hand.

5/48 and 5/53 Against India in Sydney

Not one but McGrath delivered two stupendous spells when India locked horns with Australia in the third match of 2000 Test series. The talismanic pacer made ideal use of the new ball in the first innings and bagged a five-fer. Well, the veteran wasn't done yet. He again bowled an inspired spell in the last innings and guided his side to a triumph by an innings and 141 runs.

7/15 Against Namibia in Potchefstroom

History was created when Australia took on Namibia in the group stage clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003. Batting first, the Men in Yellow posted 301 runs and the track seemed ideal for batting. However, that wasn't the case when McGrath took the bowl in hand. He bowled a fiery spell and registered figures of 7/15 which are still the best in a World Cup clash and third-best in ODI history.

The legendary pacer bid adieu to all forms of cricket in 2008 and gave a huge sigh of relief to all the batsmen around the world. Post-retirement, he served as a commentator in few matches. However, he is mostly busy in his social-cause activities. He runs a firm called McGrath which helps people serving from breast cancer and is also providing funds to poor children’s education in Australia.