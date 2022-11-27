Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina turns 36 today. The definition of a clutch player, the left-hander won India many matches with his explosive batting. Here are some of Raina's best knocks. Suresh Raina Birthday Special: Quick Facts About the Former India and CSK Cricketer.

101 Against Hong Kong, 2008 Asia Cup

The firsts are always special. Raina's first international cricket ton or his first ODI ton, was no different. He brought his fifty in 50 balls and motored to his next 50 within just 16 balls. At that time, it was the second-fastest ODI ton by an Indian. He put on a 166-run stand with MS Dhoni (109*) and guided Men in Blue to a match-winning 374/4.

116* Against Bangladesh, 2008 Asia Cup

Chasing 284 set by Bangladesh, India was 56/2. Raina came and put on 139 run stand with Gautam Gambhir and slammed his second ODI ton. He ended with a match-winning 116* off 107 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes. He won the 'Man of the Match' award for his exploits.

34* Against Australia, 2011 Cricket World Cup QFs

In a chase of 261, India was at 187/5, with star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh at risk of getting left stranded as batting lineup thinned with every fall of wicket. Raina came in the clutch, putting on 74 run stand with Yuvraj, winning the match by five wickets and knocking out defending champions Australia out of the tournament.

101 Against South Africa, ICC T20 WC 2010

In a crucial match against SA, Raina smashed 101 off just 60 balls with nine fours and five sixes to help India put 186/5 on the board, which it could defend successfully. He became the first Indian to score a T20I ton.

120 Against Sri Lanka, July 2010

Raina's Test debut was special. He smashed 120 in Lankan conditions and helped India draw the match with a vital knock that stretched India's score to 707. Even deliveries by likes of Ajantha Mendis, Dilhara Fernando etc could not stop his run flow.