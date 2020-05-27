Harbhajan Singh Posts Workout Video, Virat Kohli Roasts Him With Funny Comment (See Post)

Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Harbhajan Singh has joined a host of other cricketers in keeping himself fit through workouts at home. With the country under a lockdown until May 31, athletes and sports personalities have taken to their home gym to do regular exercise and keep themselves fit and ready for whenever cricket resumes. Many, like Virat Kohli, have also regularly shared glimpses of their fitness routine with the fans to encourage them to exercise while staying at home. Recently, Harbhajan also joined the stars in sharing a short clip of his workout and while many fans were impressed with his dedication, Kohli hilarious comment on the video left them in splits. Shahid Afridi on Harbhajan Singh & Yuvraj Singh’s Recent Statement, ‘They Are Compelled to React’.

In the video, Harbhajan can be seen lifting dumbbells while working out at his home. The veteran off-spinner even shared a short clip of him working out and captioned it “Exercise Must.” Many fans and followers of the Turbanator even commented on the video and praised Bhajji for his hard work. Virat Kohli Continues to Workout at Home Amid Lockdown, Performs '180 Landings' (Watch Video).

But while many fans were impressed and showered him with praises, Kohli’s comments left everyone laughing on the floor. "Well done paji. Building kampp rayi aa magar thodi thodi (The building was shaking a little)," Kohli commented on Harbhajan's post.

Kohli’s comment was just the start as soon fellow Punjab cricketer, Mandeep Singh also replied and wrote: oh yeah earth is shaking". Bhajji later replied to Mandeep and asked him if there was an earthquake. "oh ki aa eh bhuchaal aa gya".

Meanwhile, Harbhajan would have been playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) under normal circumstances. But the franchise T20 tournament was indefinitely suspended by the BCCI due to the coronavirus pandemic as well the nationwide lockdown. Bhajji has been part of the CSK franchise since 2018 and lifted the IPL title in his very first season with them.