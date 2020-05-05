Harbhajan Singh Rubbishes Rumours of Rift Between Him and Ravi Ashwin, Hails Delhi Capitals Bowler As 'Best Off-Spinner in the World'

Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo Credits: Getty Images / IANS)

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was team India’s leading spin bowler across formats for a long time. However, he lost his spot after the emergence of Ravichandran Ashwin in 2011. Several rumours were rife that things might have got cold between the two bowlers. Recently, however, Harbhajan rubbished all the claims and even went on to call Ashwin the best off-spinner in the world at the moment. The two off-spinners got candid in Ashwin’s Live Instagram chat show called ‘ReminiscewithAsh’ and discussed many aspects of the game. During the course of the conversation, Harbhajan made it clear that he has no grudges against the Tamil Nadu bowler. Harbhajan Singh Slams People of Meerut for Violating Lockdown Rules, Urges Them to Stay at Home and Not Put Everyone in Danger (Watch Video).

“A lot of people would say that there is a lot of jealousy between us. But I would want to call out to those detractors and say there is nothing like that. Ashwin is the best offie in the world right now. I also rate Nathan Lyon highly”, said the 39-year-old bowler.

Speaking about Lyon, the four-time IPL champion said that it is commendable how he manages to take so many wickets despite playing in seam-friendly conditions. However, he went on to hail Ashwin as “legend in making” and urged his teammate to stay fit as he has the potential to finish his career among the leading wicket-takers in the world.

“The Aussie (offie) is also up there because he has done extremely well for himself given the fact that he comes from Australia where the pitches hardly aid spinners. But Ashwin is a legend in the making. Going forward, I only want him to stay fit because he is capable of taking a lot more wickets and could finish among the highest wicket-takers in the world,” the CSK spinner added.

So far Ashwin has scalped 567 wickets across formats and with being just 33, a lot of cricket is certainly left in him. He, however, has not player ODIs and T20Is after India’s 2017 Tour of West Indies. Nevertheless, he continues to showcase his prowess in the longest format of the game.