Harbhajan Singh Slams People of Meerut for Violating Lockdown Rules, Urges Them to Stay at Home and Not Put Everyone in Danger (Watch Video)

Harbhajan Singh Slams People for Violating Lockdown Rules (Photo Credits: Twitter/@sardanrohit)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the entire country is under a nationwide lockdown until May 3. The lockdown was extended from April 14 after a steep increase in the positive cases for COVID-19 all across India. But even after the government urging everyone to stay in isolation, several people have ignored the warnings and have broken the quarantine-rules. A similar case has been seen in Meerut, where despite the curfew people are roaming on the streets in large numbers and carrying their activities and former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is not happy with it. Harbhajan Singh Slams Uruguayan Woman Who Threatened Police Officer after Violating 21-day Lockdown.

In a video was shared by a Twitter user, a person from Meerut could clearly be seen roaming on the streets saying that no one over there is afraid of coronavirus and are focused on buying the things they need. A massive crowd of people could be seen on the streets as several stores including shops selling ‘non-essential’ things are open despite the lockdown. Cricket Can Wait, Lives are at Stake, Says Harbhajan Singh.

Watch Video

Former Indian international Harbhajan Singh did not seem happy with people’s laid back approach to the lockdown and took to Twitter to slam them ‘Can’t be just 73...those r official numbers.. no one knows how many in real though..May god give them some sense and they listen to the authorities and do what is required to do..rather than putting not just them but everyone in danger STAY AT HOME,’ the 39-year-old wrote.

Harbhajan Singh's Reaction

Can’t be just 73...those r official numbers.. no one knows how many in real though..May god give them some sense and they listen to the authorities and do what is required to do..rather than putting not just them but everyone in danger STAY AT HOME 😡😡 https://t.co/1KAtFhp9w6 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 19, 2020

Another video of the same person was shared on the social media website where he can be seen urging people to stay home and follow the precautions laid down by the government to keep themselves safe from the virus.

Another video by the same person. pic.twitter.com/75xHYaCNyt — Mayur Agarwal (@mayurjango) April 18, 2020

According to certain reports around 73 people have been tested positive for coronavirus ion Meerut with three losing their lives. The epidemic has had a huge impact in the country as close to 16,000 people are suffering from COVID-19 while 500 have lost the battle against the virus.