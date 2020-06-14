Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Harbhajan Singh Shares Chart of 7-Day Consecutive Fuel Price Hike, Says ‘Petrol, Diesel, Corona Going Up’

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 02:57 PM IST
A+
A-
Harbhajan Singh Shares Chart of 7-Day Consecutive Fuel Price Hike, Says ‘Petrol, Diesel, Corona Going Up’
Harbhajan Singh Shared Image Showing Daily Hike in Petrol, Diesel Prices (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Harabhajn_Singh)

Harbhajan Singh, veteran India off-spinner reacted to the news of an increase in petrol and diesel prices for the eighth consecutive day. Harbhajan posted an image detailing the daily increase in the prices of both petrol and diesel in New Delhi, starting June 07 (Sunday). Prices of both petrol and diesel have been hiked for the last eight days in most states across the country with the price varying everywhere depending on the VAT or local sales rates. Harbhajan’s list shows the price of petrol in New Delhi as Rs 75.16 on June 13 (Saturday). Harbhajan Singh Recalls How His Ability to Bowl Doosra Helped Him Get a Place in the Indian Team.

The price has since been hiked to Rs 75.78 while diesel prices have increased from Rs 73.39 on Saturday to 74.04 on June 14. “Petrol,diesel,corona cases going up,” Bhajj captioned the image. The picture posted by Harbhajan shows Petrol’s rate to be Rs 71.86 on June 7 while June 13 shows a hike in Rs 3.3 with the price standing at Rs 75.16 on Saturday. Similarly, diesel prices have gone up from Rs 69.99 on June 7 to Rs 73.39 on June 13 showing an increase of Rs 3.4 in just seven days. Andrew Symonds Didn't Want to Play in IPL Because of Blowout with Harbhajan Singh, Says Kings XI Punjab CEO Neil Maxwell.

Harbhajan Singh Reacts

With prices also increasing on June 14 (Sunday), it is now the eighth consecutive daily increase in fuel rates since the prices were revised last week. The sudden daily in rates have invited criticism from most circles with the opposition also taking a dig at the central government by stating that while international crude prices have fallen, fuel prices in India are skyrocketing.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan recently recalled the ‘monkeygate’ scandal that rocked international cricket and also soured the relation between India and Australia in 2008. Talking to Aakash Chopra on his YouTube show ‘Aakash Vani’, Bhajji revealed that he felt trapped after the incident. “Why always me, why I always get into trouble. l don’t want the attention and the cameras always following me,” Bhajji recalled.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
COVID 19 diesel price hike Harbhajan Singh Harbhajan Singh Tweet Harbhajan Singh Twitter petrol price hike
You might also like
Coronavirus Vaccine Update: China's Sinovac Biotech 90% Successful in Phase I and II Trials, Final Tests in Brazil
World

Coronavirus Vaccine Update: China's Sinovac Biotech 90% Successful in Phase I and II Trials, Final Tests in Brazil
Passenger Dies on Board Air India Flight Operating Under Vande Bharat Mission From Lagos to Mumbai
News

Passenger Dies on Board Air India Flight Operating Under Vande Bharat Mission From Lagos to Mumbai
Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Reports: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
News

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Reports: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
Dharmendra Yadav, Former Samajwadi Party MP, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
News

Dharmendra Yadav, Former Samajwadi Party MP, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Delhi Govt Plans to Set Up 20,000 Additional Beds Across Hotels And Banquet Halls in Next One Week Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases
News

Delhi Govt Plans to Set Up 20,000 Additional Beds Across Hotels And Banquet Halls in Next One Week Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases
No Time to Die: Daniel Craig's James Bond Movie Gets Preponed, Will Now Release on November 12, 2020
Hollywood

No Time to Die: Daniel Craig's James Bond Movie Gets Preponed, Will Now Release on November 12, 2020
Gautam Gambhir Reacts to Shahid Afridi Testing Positive for Coronavirus, Here’s What Former Indian Cricketer Has to Say
Cricket

Gautam Gambhir Reacts to Shahid Afridi Testing Positive for Coronavirus, Here’s What Former Indian Cricketer Has to Say
Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195
News

Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement