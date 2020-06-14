Harbhajan Singh Shares Chart of 7-Day Consecutive Fuel Price Hike, Says ‘Petrol, Diesel, Corona Going Up’

Harbhajan Singh, veteran India off-spinner reacted to the news of an increase in petrol and diesel prices for the eighth consecutive day. Harbhajan posted an image detailing the daily increase in the prices of both petrol and diesel in New Delhi, starting June 07 (Sunday). Prices of both petrol and diesel have been hiked for the last eight days in most states across the country with the price varying everywhere depending on the VAT or local sales rates. Harbhajan’s list shows the price of petrol in New Delhi as Rs 75.16 on June 13 (Saturday). Harbhajan Singh Recalls How His Ability to Bowl Doosra Helped Him Get a Place in the Indian Team.

The price has since been hiked to Rs 75.78 while diesel prices have increased from Rs 73.39 on Saturday to 74.04 on June 14. “Petrol,diesel,corona cases going up,” Bhajj captioned the image. The picture posted by Harbhajan shows Petrol’s rate to be Rs 71.86 on June 7 while June 13 shows a hike in Rs 3.3 with the price standing at Rs 75.16 on Saturday. Similarly, diesel prices have gone up from Rs 69.99 on June 7 to Rs 73.39 on June 13 showing an increase of Rs 3.4 in just seven days. Andrew Symonds Didn't Want to Play in IPL Because of Blowout with Harbhajan Singh, Says Kings XI Punjab CEO Neil Maxwell.

Harbhajan Singh Reacts

Petrol,diesel,corona cases going up 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/TmDvOORc5w — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 14, 2020

With prices also increasing on June 14 (Sunday), it is now the eighth consecutive daily increase in fuel rates since the prices were revised last week. The sudden daily in rates have invited criticism from most circles with the opposition also taking a dig at the central government by stating that while international crude prices have fallen, fuel prices in India are skyrocketing.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan recently recalled the ‘monkeygate’ scandal that rocked international cricket and also soured the relation between India and Australia in 2008. Talking to Aakash Chopra on his YouTube show ‘Aakash Vani’, Bhajji revealed that he felt trapped after the incident. “Why always me, why I always get into trouble. l don’t want the attention and the cameras always following me,” Bhajji recalled.

