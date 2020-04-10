Harbhajan Singh Shares Incredible Video of Large Flock of Birds Flying, ‘Birds Are Enjoying in Pollution-Free Environment’, Says Veteran Indian Off-Spinner

Harbhajan Singh Shares Video of Large Flock of Birds Flying (Photo Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

With most countries under lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, factories and roads have been closed with people unable to travel to work. The sudden closure of industries and factories has seen the pollution level go down drastically with many places across the world experiencing clean air and bright skies. The number of birds flying around has also amazingly increased in recent times ever since countries have enforced nationwide lockdown to curb down the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just recently many residents, including Harbhajan Singh, in Jalandhar, Punjab could view the majestic Dhauladhar range from their roof-tops and now Harbhajan has shared another video which shows a large flock of birds flying around in the sky. Harbhajan Singh Devastated By The ‘Stupidity’ of People After Crackers Reportedly Cause Fire in Jaipur.

In the video, a large flock of birds can be seen flying in the sky. The flock of birds is huge and the scenery shows all of them flying together and making various formations. The birds, as said in the comments, were apparently flying from the Sabarmati River on Ahmedabad in Gujarat. “Such a great sight so many birds are out and enjoying in a pollution-free environment,” Bhajji captioned the video.

Incredible Sight of Birds Flying in a Flock

Such a great sight ❤️ so many birds 🦅 are out and enjoying in pollution free environment .. pic.twitter.com/vK1l1y4Xic — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 10, 2020

The World Cup-winning off-spinner had shared the same video minute earlier before he took it down. The first video (now deleted) had mentioned that the photo was taken at Kalka in Haryana.

The Majestic Dhauladhar Mountain Range

Never seen Dhauladar range from my home rooftop in Jalandhar..never could imagine that’s possible..clear indication of the impact the pollution has done by us to Mother Earth 🌍.. this is the view pic.twitter.com/laRzP8QsZ9 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 3, 2020

Meanwhile, many cities have recently experienced a drastic fall in pollution due to the shutdown of many factories and roads in the country due to the rapid spread of the pandemic. Earlier, many residents in the Jalandhar city of Punjab could see the Dhauladhar mountain range from their homes. The Dhauladhar mountain range is part of the lower Himalayan chain of mountains and is located in Haryana but was wonderfully visible from Punjab.