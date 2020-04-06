Harbhajan Singh Devastated By The ‘Stupidity’ of People After Crackers Reportedly Cause Fire in Jaipur

File Image | Harbhajan Singh | Former Indian Cricketer | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was absolutely devastated by the news of a house in Jaipur reportedly catching fire by crackers on Sunday. In order to showcase solidarity amid the COVID-19 crisis, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to light lamps and candles at 9 pm on April 5 for nine minutes. However, in many parts of the country, people were find bursting crackers and in some places, the celebrations resulted in houses catching fires. One similar accident reportedly occurred in the Vaishali Nagar of Jaipur and Harbhajan Singh lashed out at people for their ‘stupidity.’ Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina Join Sports Fraternity in #9Baje9Minutes Initiative by PM Modi.

“We Will find a cure for corona but how r we gonna find a cure for stupidity,” wrote the 2011-world Cup winner while retweeting the video of the unfortunate incidence. While talking to PTI, however, Chief Fire Officer Jagdish Phulwari said that two fire-fighters managed to bring the fire under control and no one got injured due to the accident.

We Will find a cure for corona but how r we gonna find a cure for stupidity 😡😡 https://t.co/sZRQC3gY3Z — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 6, 2020

Earlier, the talismanic Indian off-spinner also praised PM’s initiative and urged his fans to switch their lights off for nine minutes and light candle, diya, torch etc. He also shared a picture on social media in which he was seen lighting up the diyas with his wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha.

There is always a light at the end of every tunnel.. together we stand 🇮🇳 for better tomorrow.. God bless us all 🙏 @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/hvS8hDaeeS — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 5, 2020

Harbhajan’s next assignment was scheduled to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, the fate of the gala T20 tournament is under jeopardy and as per several reports, IPL 2020 is set to get called off.