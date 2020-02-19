Harbhajan Singh Trolls Rohit Sharma, Comments 'Only 40 kg?' on Latter's Workout Video

Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 19: India opener Rohit Sharma is currently nursing a calf injury but is leaving no stone unturned to get fit soon and has recently shared a video of him lifting weights at the gym.

After the video was shared on Instagram, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh tried to pull Rohit's leg as he commented on the post: "Only 40 kg for this ?? Common shaana. Harbhajan Singh Makes BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Dance to Bollywood Song 'Senorita' During Dadagiri Unlimited TV Show, Watch Video.

Rohit also responded to Harbhajan, saying: "That's because it's my first day after injury with weights."

Rohit Sharma Instagram Post:

Harbhajan's comment left users in splits, while some commented saying 40 kg was enough for Rohit to keep sending the ball to the stands.

Rohit will be leading defending champions Mumbai Indians against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of the 13th season of the IPL on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium here.

Meanwhile, the Indian team will be missing Rohit's services in the upcoming two-match Test series in New Zealand, like they did in the ODIs where they were thrashed 3-0.