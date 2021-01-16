Indian cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya lost their father Himanshu following a cardiac arrest. As per reports, his father had suffered from a cardiac arrest on Saturday post which he breathed his last breath. Krunal Pandya was busy handling the duties of a skipper for Baroda for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Now, Irfan Pathan, popular sports journalist Vikrant Gupta and other netizens took to social media and sent out their thoughts and prayed to the families. Hardik and Krunal Pandya’s Father Passes Away Following Cardiac Arrest.

After getting to know about his father, Krunal left the bio-bubble. On the other hand, Hardik has just returned from Australia and was not tied up with any professional commitments. Even the CEO of the Baroda Cricket Association Shishir Hattangadi condoled the death of Himanshu Pandya. "Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy, Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal," he told ANI.

Remember meeting uncle for the first time at motibagh. He was so keen for his sons to play good cricket. My condolences to You and family. May god give you strength to pass through this difficult time @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 16, 2021

Anand Datla

Heartfelt condolences to the Pandya family. Sad to learn that @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24 have lost their father. #RIP — Anand Datla (@SportaSmile) January 16, 2021

Vikrant Gupta

Tragic news coming in of the Pandya brothers losing their father this morning. Krunal and Hardik’s father had a cardiac arrest and couldn’t be revived #RIP @aajtak @sports_tak — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) January 16, 2021

Fans

