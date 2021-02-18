Hardik Pandya is one of the best all-rounders in the modern day but his journey to glory has been full of struggle and hardships. From surviving by eating Maggie to earning money from local tournaments, Hardik has seen everything. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2015 auction was the turning point of his career where Mumbai Indians bought his for his base price INR 10 lakh and a sensational journey went underway. He played a crucial role in guiding MI to the title that year and what followed next isn't hidden from anyone. On the eve of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 players' auction, the dashing batsman went down memory lane and revisited his incredible journey. IPL 2021 Player Auction Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of Indian Premier League 14 Bidding Event on Star Sports and Hotstar.

Taking to Twitter, the 27-year-old shared an inspiring video which starts with his childhood interview. "Just like Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan, it's our (Krunal Pandya and his) dream to play for Baroda and India," says a young Hardik Pandya. The following clips show the all-rounders playing for India, Mumbai Indians, sitting in a luxurious jet, working out, posing for photo-shoots etc. "Don't ever underestimate the power of your dreams. Blessed and grateful #IPLAuction always reminds me of just how far we've come," Pandya captioned the video. IPL 2021 Auction: MI, CSK, KKR and Other Franchises Share Their Excitement Ahead of Bidding War.

Watch Video:

Don’t ever underestimate the power of your dreams. Blessed and grateful 🙏 #IPLAuction always reminds me of just how far we’ve come 💪 pic.twitter.com/LYL1BeOfrN — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 18, 2021

Meanwhile, 292 players will go under the hammer in the IPL 2021 players' auction on Thursday (February 18) with just 61 spots up for grabs. Teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have a massive purse, and they must make most of it. At the same time, other franchises would look for just fillers.

