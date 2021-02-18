Indian Premier League franchises are gearing for the IPL 2021 Player auction which is set to take place on February 18, 2021 (Thursday) in Chennai. A total of 292 players will go under the hammer with 61 spots across eight teams up for grabs with several superstars such as Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Harbhajan Singh and Micthell Starc among others available for bidding. Excited Fans React with Funny Memes and Jokes on Eve of IPL 2021 Players Mini Auction.

This will be mini-auction but franchises will need to be smart in their strategy as the venue for IPL 2021 still remains undecided. Similar to fans, teams are also excited about the bidding and have taken to social media to share their enthusiasm for the player auction. Here’s How Much Money Franchises Can Spend on During Indian Premier League Bidding.

Few more hours until the clock strikes "SOLD" 🔨 Dilliwalon, drop in your pick for one player we should get into a bidding war 🔥#IPLAuction2021 #IPLAuction #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/fwGT0NuahY — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 18, 2021

𝐿𝑎𝑔𝑡𝑎 ℎ𝑎𝑖 𝑎𝑎𝑗 𝑝𝑎𝑖𝑠𝑒 𝑗𝑎𝑎𝑛𝑒 𝑤𝑎𝑙𝑒 ℎ𝑎𝑖𝑛...😬#IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/dX6HUcqpCC — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 18, 2021

All the eight participating teams earlier in the ear announced the list of all the retained and released players. As many as 139 players were retained by the franchises while 57 players were released which include some of the biggest superstars in world cricket. How To Watch IPL 2021 Auction Live Streaming Online in India?

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XIB Punjab underwent a massive overhaul as both teams search their maiden IPL title. The Punjab team have the biggest purse available for auctions and can spend up to 53.2 crore while the Virat Kohli-led side also adopted a similar strategy, releasing as many as 10 players and have 35.7 crore available in the bank.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and the most successful club in the history of the club and will be looking to become the first club to win the title consecutively three times. While other teams will be hoping to end the dominance of the Rohit Srama-led team.

