India allrounder Hardik Pandya is set to miss two more matches at the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, against Sri Lanka and South Africa, as he continues to recover from an ankle injury he suffered against Bangladesh, suggests report. Pandya got injured on his bowling against Bangladesh in Pune, in an attempt to stop the ball he twisted his right ankle leading to a walk off the ground. Pandya was sent to the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru for the rehabilitation program for quick recovery. However, the allrounder was expected to join the team directly in Lucknow in time for the October 29 game against England, he was forced to sit that game out as well due to a ligament injury. Top Fielders in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Mitchell Santner Tops the List, Virat Kohli at Sixth Spot.

The latest development from the privy source suggests that the Indian men’s cricket medical team is in constant touch with the NCA, hoping to get an update on his fitness in the next couple of days, and will not be able to take part in the Sri Lanka and South Africa games.

Pandya’s void in the team was filled by Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav. Shami with his brilliant bowling has claimed 9 wickets in just two games of the World Cup so far. Suryakumar was run out for 2 against New Zealand but made a comeback with a fighting knock of 49 off 47 deliveries. IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Suryakumar Yadav Dons Cameraperson Role To Interview Fans Ahead of Sri Lanka Clash in Mumbai.

India are sitting on top of the points table, and are the only unbeaten side in the tournament, with six wins from as many matches. They are next to play Sri Lanka, in Mumbai on Thursday, before heading to Kolkata for the game against South Africa.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2023 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).