Hardik Pandya Opens Up on His Surprise Engagement to Natasa Stankovic, Says Even ‘Mom and Dad Didn’t Know’ They Had Exchanged Rings

Harik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic (Photo Credits: Instagram/hardikpandya93)

Hardik Pandya opened up on his relationship with fiancee Natasa Stankovic and how their sudden engagement left the family surprised. Pandya, who recently announced on social media that he and Natasa are expecting their first child, revealed that no one in the family was aware that they were getting engaged on New Year’s Day. Both Pandya and Natasa announced the news of their engagement on social media with identical posts leaving the fans and family stunned. But he added that the family always backed him. ‘My Family Got Abused’: Hardik Pandya Opens Up on the Koffee With Karan Controversy.

"Mom and dad didn't know, even Krunal only got to know two days before when I told him I'm thinking this (getting engaged) I said I had enough in my life," Pandya told Harsha Bhogle in a Cricbuzz talk show. Pandya also explained how Natasa’a entry in his life has changed things around and has made him a better man. "Someone who I have found, who I actually love and I think I'm learning and I'm becoming a better man. I'm trying to go beyond myself. I'm keeping myself aside and keeping someone as priority," he added. Hardik Pandya Picks His All Time IPL XI, Not Rohit Sharma! MS Dhoni Named As Captain.

The 26-year-old star all-rounder also revealed that Natasa, a Serbian actress who acts in Indian cinema, had no idea of his cricketer status when they first met. "She had no idea about who I was. I got her by talking," Pandya mentioned. “She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ (different kind of a person).

“That is when I started talking to her, started knowing each other. Then, we started dating. Then got engaged on December 31,” he added. The couple has since been living together and often shares some lovely and wonderful pictures of themselves hanging out with each other on social media. On Sunday, the couple took to their Instagram page and announced Natasa’s pregnancy.

"Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better," Hardik captioned a couple of pictures. "Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes," he added.

Meanwhile, on the cricketing front, Hardik was to make his comeback with the South Africa limited-overs series in March. But the series was suspended after an initial washout due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pandya is expected to be fit when the cricket resumes again. He will also be part of Mumbai Indians’ side as they defend their IPL title.