Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pragyan Ojha Heap Praises on Akshay Kumar for Donating INR 25 Crore to PM-Cares Relief Fund

Hardik Pandya, Akshay Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo Credits: Getty Images/ Twitter)

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc all around the World and India is no different. In order to stop the spread of the disease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown. With this, several daily-wage workers have no source of income to earn their bread. Considering this issue, Modi announced PM-CARES Fund and requested donations from the citizen. Many prominent Indian celebrities contributed to the noble cause including Akshay Kumar. In fact, the Bollywood star donated a whopping 25 crore for the fund and is earning praises of a lot of people. Many cricketers like Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal were also impressed by Kumar’s noble step and hailed the veteran actor. Hardik Pandya and Brother Krunal Play Cricket at Home Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Talking to Twitter, Pandya called the Good Newz- actor his real-life hero and while Chahal also lauded Kumar’s contribution with two emojis. Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha also heaped praises on the Sooryavanshi- star and called him his non-cricketer ideal from his childhood. Let’s have a look.

Real-Life Hero!!

After this you are my real life hero! Respect and respect only 🙏🏾 @akshaykumar https://t.co/3NdRkRxH7g — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 28, 2020

Chahal Lauds the Effort!!

Praises From Pragyan Ojha!!

My non-cricketer role model since I was a teen. I wish I can replicate 10% of what you are and how you set examples. Reel and real superstar paaji 😇👍 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) March 28, 2020

Along with Akshay, several people of cricket fraternity also join hands in this time of crisis and donated a significant amount for the PM cares fund. Suresh Raina pledged to donate 52 lakhs for the cause while Rahane himself donated 10 lakhs. Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambir also released INR 1 crore from him MP- LAD towards the relief cause. These stars have certainly set a great example in front of their fans and come forward and donate for the cause.