The Indian Premier League has always been a place for emerging talents to showcase their skills on the grandest stage and ahead of IPL 2021, one youngster creating such buzz is Chennai Super Kings pacer, Harishankar Reddy. The 22-year-old pacer was bought by the three-time IPL champions during the IPL 2021 Player auction. So ahead of the new season, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him. MS Dhoni is Back! CSK Captain hits 4 Sixes in 5 Balls During Their Practice Game Ahead of IPL 2021.

Chennai Super Kings after poor IPL 2020, are looking for emerging players to take the lead and might have found one in Harshankar Reddy. The 22-year-old is already impressing in the pre-season training camp and has already gotten the better CSK skipper MS Dhoni during a recent practice game, uprooting the stumps of the veteran.

Harishankar Reddy clean Bowled @msdhoni in CSK practice camp.👀 pic.twitter.com/P1wMZW1uNT — Revanth Kadem (@irevanthk) March 18, 2021

Lesser-Known Facts About Harishankar Reddy

Harishankar Reddy was born on June 2, 1998, in Rayachoti, Andhra Pradesh

He made his Twenty20 debut for Andhra in the 2017–18 Zonal T20 League on 11 January 2018

He made his List A debut in February 2021, for Andhra in the 2020–21 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Harishankar Reddy took seven wickets in five Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 matches

He played four matches for Andhra Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, taking seven wickets

He was bought by CSK at IPL 2021 Auction for the base price of Rs 20 Lakh

Chennai Super Kings were underwhelming in IPL 2020 and will be aiming to shrug off that display coming into the new seasons. With the team likely in need of fresh blood to rejuvenate the squad, Harishankar Reddy could play an important role in the upcoming campaign for the cricketing giants.

