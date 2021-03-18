MS Dhoni continues to display class in the practice games. The former Indian captain has given us a glimpse of vintage MSD as he slammed four sixes in five balls. This was quite a warning for all the opponents who will be facing him in the IPL 2021. Chennai Super Kings is one of the first teams to start preparing for the IPL 14 and they are more than raring to go for the season ahead as they wish to shrug off the ghosts of their previous season. Not only the entire team but also MS Dhoni had quite a mediocre season in IPL 2020. A few members of CSK including MS Dhoni had reported to Chennai even before the schedule for IPL 2021 had been announced. CSK Bowler Harishankar Reddy Uproots Leg Stump to Dismiss MS Dhoni During Practice Match, Video Goes Viral

MS Dhoni only scored 200 runs in the last season with the highest score of 47 runs. Thus the former Indian captain has been hitting the nets quite religiously and looks like he has been getting into the rhythm ahead of the IPL 2021. MS Dhoni is surely one of the key players for the Yellow Army. Now, let's have a look at the video where MS Dhoni is seen hitting tall sixes.

The official account of CSK has been pushing updates about the latest happenings in the CSK camp on their social media pages. Chennai Super Kings will be playing their first match in the IPL 2021 on April 10, 2021, at the Wankhede Stadium.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).