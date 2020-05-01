Herschelle Gibbs to Donate His Bat From South Africa’s Record 438 Run Chase Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Herschelle Gibbs (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the world to a standstill many prominent personalities from different fields came forward and made donations to help the needy and poor people in the difficult time. In order to so, many cricketers like Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler and KL Rahul auctioned their accessories for the noble cause. Joining the bandwagon, former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs also announced to donate his bat which he used during Proteas’ record chase of 438 runs against Australia in a 2005 ODI match. The former right-handed batsman took to his official twitter account and made the announcement. Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers to Auction Bats, Gloves and Other Items From Their Record 229 Runs Partnership During RCB vs Gujarat Lions Clash in IPL 2016.

“Supersport showing the #438 game . The bat i used that day will be up for auction to raise funds for covid. Kept it all these years,” wrote Gibbs while sharing the picture on the signed bat in the micro-blogging website. Chasing a total of 434 runs in the match, the maverick went after the Aussie bowlers from the outset and rained fours and sixes all over the park. He ended up scoring 175 runs off mere 111 balls which remains his highest ODI score to date. Riding on his effort, the Proteas team clinched the target with one ball to spare. Meanwhile, let’s look at Gibbs tweet.

See Post:

Supersport showing the #438 game . The bat i used that day will be up for auction to raise funds for covid. Kept it all these years. pic.twitter.com/VyGyAzKVSn — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) May 1, 2020

Recently, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) duo of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli also donated their kits to raise funds for needy people. While Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is currently serving a ban, donated the bat which he used during his successful stint at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.