India and England are all set to take on each other in the third Test match at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game promises to be very exciting as this is going to be the Pink ball Test match. On one hand, where England won the first match in the four-game series, India made a solid comeback and we now have the series on 1-1. Now in this article, we shall bring to you the price of tickets for all five days of the game since the fans are back into the stadium. The BCCI has allowed 50 per cent occupancy in the grounds and thus we bring to you the ticketing details about the game. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021: Rohit Sharma Expects Motera Stadium’s New Wicket To Help Spinners.

So Bookmyshow.com is making the tickets available for all fans who wish to catch up on the game live. Tickets for only a couple of stands are available owing to the norms of COVID-19. The fans who wish to catch up with the game from L, M, Reliance N, P, Q, and R will have to pay Rs 300. The rest of the stands are priced at Rs 400. We shall give you a snapshot of the same below for the details of the price

Tickets for Rs 300 (Photo Credits: BookmyShow.com)

Tickets for Rs 400:

Ticketing details for Rs 400 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The match will begin on February 23, 2021 and the gam starts at 9.30 am IST. Needless to say that the fans from both teams would be excited for the mouth-watering battle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2021 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).