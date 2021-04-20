Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are all set to pit their wits against each other in the 13th fixture of the IPL 2021. In this article, we shall be having a look at the live streaming details of the match but before, here's how the two teams performed in the tournament so far. The two teams walk into the match with a win. MI won against Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs whereas Rishabh Pant's DC had the last laugh against Punjab Kings. The Delhi Capitals won against PBKS by six wickets with 10 balls to spare. DC vs MI, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have four points and occupy the third and the fourth position respectively on the IPL 2021 points table. Both teams have been sweating it out in the nets. The last time, the two teams locked horns with each other was in Dubai during the IPL 2020. The 51st match of the last season witnessed Ishan Kishan blazing guns for the side as Rohit Sharma's men chased a total of 110 runs. The Jharkhand wicketkeeper had remained unbeaten on 72 runs from 47 balls. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match.

