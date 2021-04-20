Finalists of last season, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are up against each other in match 13 of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday (April 20). With two wins from the first three games, both sides have made an impressive start to the season, making the upcoming game exciting. However, MI, who played all their previous games at the Chepauk Stadium, holds a handy advantage against DC, who’ll play at the venue for the first time. Meanwhile, please scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast, and other DC vs MI match details. Updated IPL 2021 Points Table.

It would be a battle between MI bowlers and DC batsmen, with the Chennai track getting better for batting lately. Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and DC skipper Rishabh Pant have got under their belt, while Kagiso Rabada and R Ashwin have done well in the bowling department. On the other hand, Suryakumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar have been impressive for MI. Notably, a comprehensive win for either side in this game could see them piping Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) atop the team standings. Ahead of the game, let’s look at the streaming and further information. DC vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 13.

IPL 2021 Live Score

DC vs MI Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 13 on Star Sports TV Channels

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (DC vs MI) match will be live telecast on Star Sports channels since Star network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021. Fans can watch the live-action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be live telecasting the game in English. Fans can also follow the DC vs MI clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

DC vs MI Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 13 on Disney+ Hotstar

Live streaming online for the DC vs MI match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. Fans can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match on the Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

