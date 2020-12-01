India will look to avoid a whitewash when they take on Australia in the third and final One-Day International of the three-match ODI series. The clash will be played at the Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra on December 2, 2020 (Wednesday). Australia have already secured the series and will take this opportunity to give fringe players a chance. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 can scroll down below. India vs Australia, Canberra Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Team India have struggled to make an impact in the opening two games as, despite some decent batting display, their bowling performance has let them down. India are on a five-game losing run in the 50-over format stretching back to earlier of this year and would hope that they can put an end to the dismal form. Australia will be without David Warner and Pat Cummins as the batsman is out injured while the pacer has been given a rest. India vs Australia Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 in Canberra.

On Which TV Channel India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020 Live Telecast is Available?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online on Sony LIV App. Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcast rights for India’s tour of Australia 2020-21. Fans can catch the live action on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 on their television in SD and HD as well. DD Sports will telecast the match live on DD Free Dish and DTT platform.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Streaming Online on SonyLiv App

Those unable to follow the game live on television can also watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI match online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network will be live streaming the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 match online. Apart from that JIO and Airtel subscribers can also catch live action on JIO TV and Airtel Xstream apps.

