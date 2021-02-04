India are set to play for the first time at home post the coronavirus enforced break as they host England in a full-fledged series. The first game of the four-match Test series is scheduled to start on February 5, 2021 (Friday) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. So fans searching for India vs England 1st Test 2021 live streaming details can scroll down below. IND vs ENG 2021: Jasprit Bumrah Set To Play Maiden Test in India After 17 Away Games.

Both teams are coming off spectacular series wins as India created history in Australia while England dominated in Sri Lanka. However, this will be a much different task for both teams as the experienced English attack will test the Indian newcomers while the visitor’s shaky opening order will find it difficult to deal with the Indian pace attack, with most senior players returning back from injury. Both teams stand a chance to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand and will look make a positive start. A Look At James Anderson and Stuart Broad's Bowling Record in Tests in India.

On Which TV Channel India vs England 1st Test 2021 Live Telecast is Available?

Star Sports holds the official broadcast rights of the England tour of India 2021. The network will broadcast games live on its sports channels. Star Sports 1 SD/HD will telecast the game in English commentary while Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD will telecast the game for Hindi viewers as well.

India vs England 1st Test 2021 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar App

As Star Sports holds the telecast rights in India, its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide live online streaming of the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021. So fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar App and Website to watch the live streaming of India vs England 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2021 09:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).