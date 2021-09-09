Following a comprehensive win in the fourth Test at the Oval, India would be highly confident of sealing the series with another victory in the fifth match to be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester on September 10, Friday. The match has a start time of 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India bounced back strong and hard following a disappointing loss by an innings in the third Test in Leeds and all looked to be going England's way in the first innings when they skittled out the visitors for just 191 runs. But the Indian bowlers fought back and ensured that Joe Root and co didn't get away with too big a lead. Then, Rohit Sharma led the show with a batting masterclass, scoring a patient yet attractive 127-run knock, his first overseas Test hundred as India eventually ended their second innings at 466, setting England a 368-run total to win the match. Openers Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns were solid enough to put together a 100-run stand and just at the point when it looked as if England would go for the win, the Indian bowling struck, running through the visitors' batting lineup leading to a memorable win at the Oval after 50 long years. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Unsure of India vs England 5th Test 2021 Going Ahead After Support Staff Tests Positive for COVID-19

England on the other hand would want to bounce back hard and strong in the fifth Test and they know that nothing less than a win would be enough for them. India already lead the series 2-1 and even if the match ends in a draw, Virat Kohli and his side would be the series winners. However, the possibility of this match even taking place has been brought to question at the moment after a member of the Indian support staff tested positive for COVID-19. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is himself unsure regarding the status of this match and nothing can be concluded until and unless the players return negative COVID test reports. India Squad for T20 World Cup 2021: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal & Kuldeep Yadav Miss Out As BCCI Picks 15-Member Team for Mega Event

IND vs ENG 5th Test 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

India vs England, 5th Test 2021 will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The match would be played on September 10, 2021 (Thursday) and has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch IND vs ENG 5th Test 2021 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England, 5th Test 2021 on Sony Sports channels. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services. For Jio users, live streaming will be available on the JioTV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2021 08:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).